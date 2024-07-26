Putin to attend Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on July 28 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Main Navy Day Parade in the city of St. Petersburg on July 28, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Definitely," he said in response to a TASS question.

Asked whether Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is currently on a trip to the Russian region of Karelia together with Putin, would also attend the parade, Peskov said that he had no information on that. "It’s up to him to decide," he added.

The parade will mark Russia’s Navy Day, celebrated on the last Sunday of July. The event will be held on the Neva River in St. Petersburg and in the Kronshtadt roadstead.