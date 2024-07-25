US to maintain coalition of countries in support of Kiev and against Russia, says Biden

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden says he will maintain a coalition of countries to support Ukraine and counter Russia.

Speaking from the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday night in a televised address to fellow citizens about his decision to withdraw from the US election race, Biden said that the US would continue to "keep rallying a coalition of proud nations" to prevent Russia from winning the conflict. "We’ll keep NATO stronger and more powerful and more united than at any time in all of our history," the president said.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.