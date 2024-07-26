{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Chersonesos should stand for Russian prosperity, Putin believes

The territory where modern Sevastopol is located was inhabited 2,500 years ago
© Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Chersonesos Tavrichesky near Sevastopol is one of Russia's ancient cities and should become a symbol of its prosperity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for the "New Chersonesos" documentary, a fragment of which was published on the Smotrim film platform.

When asked what the president would like Chersonesos to be a symbol of for the future of the country, Putin said that he would like to see it as "a symbol of Russia's prosperity."

"This is one of the most ancient cities of our country," the head of state emphasized. "For us, it is primarily associated with the baptizing of Prince Vladimir, with the subsequent christianization of the entire Rus'," he added.

Chersonesos

The territory where modern Sevastopol is located was inhabited 2,500 years ago. The ancient Greek colony of Chersonesos was founded in 424-421 B.C. The city existed until the end of the 14th century A.D. It is believed that this is the place where Prince Vladimir, who later baptized Russia, converted to Christianity in the 10th century. In the 19th century, the Saint Vladimir Cathedral was built on the supposed site of his baptization.

New Chersonesos

The construction of the New Chersonesos museum and temple complex in Sevastopol is underway on Putin's instructions. The leader has repeatedly noted that Chersonesos is one of the most important sources of Russian spirituality, pointing out that there "everything is intertwined: spiritual origins, state origins, historical and cultural traditions."

On July 28, the day of the baptism of Russia, the complex will be consecrated in a private mode. Earlier, Metropolitan Tikhon of Simferopol and Crimea reported that the consecration of the historical and archaeological park will be held on July 28 in a closed to public mode. Since July 30, it will open its doors for visitors. However, it will be possible to get inside by online pre-registration only.

Google’s refusal to maintain infrastructure results in YouTube’s lower quality
Simultaneously, YouTube is taking down an increasing number of Russian channels, the watchdog said
Read more
Fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and join LPR
The Lugansk People's Militia command said that the surrendered fighters would be released home after the hostilities’ end
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia urge EC to expedite solution to Ukraine’s halt of oil transit
Earlier, the two nations sought EC mediation in consultations with Ukraine over disrupted supplies of Russian oil
Read more
Incident at Russian gas production facility kills one
Eight people were injured
Read more
Ukrainian security services promise up to $20,000 to Moscow car bombing suspect
Currently, Yevgeny Serebryakov is being questioned in a criminal case initiated under Article 30.3 and Article 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The Attempted Murder of Two or More People") and Article 222.1.1 ("Illegal trafficking in explosives and explosive devices")
Read more
NATO cannot be trusted, says Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev reiterated that NATO countries at different points in time pretended to be Moscow’s friends, calling it into their ranks, promising not to expand eastward, while now they "openly call Russia the main threat"
Read more
Chersonesos should stand for Russian prosperity, Putin believes
The territory where modern Sevastopol is located was inhabited 2,500 years ago
Read more
US Vice President Kamala Harris decides to run in country’s presidential election
The politician also attached to her post a campaign video clip and urged fellow citizens to raise funds supporting her campaign
Read more
The Obamas endorse Harris' nomination for US president
The US presidential election will be held on November 5
Read more
Russian diplomat calls for withdrawing US nuclear weapons from Europe
Washington’s steps "to implement similar schemes in other parts of the world" have a highly negative impact on regional and global security, Andrey Malyugin said
Read more
Missiles launched at Iraqi air base used by US military
No information about potential damage or forces that might be behind the attack is available at this point
Read more
Man accused of car bombing in Moscow was on way to get Ukrainian passport when detained
Earlier, the FSB reported that Serebryakov was brought to Russia from Turkey, where he was detained on July 26
Read more
Beijing, Moscow preparing important visits for later this year — Chinese envoy
These efforts fully reflect the high level and special nature of China-Russia relations, Zhang Hanhui noted
Read more
Sino-Russian lunar station to be created in three stages
The ILS control center will be established at the second phase
Read more
Russia, Laos sign agreement on information technology security
Read more
Ukrainian presidential office against negotiating with Russia at this stage
According to Mikhail Podolyak, negotiations from a position of strength will be fair
Read more
Moscow open for talks, needs to understand how prepared Ukraine is — Kremlin
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Ukraine was preparing for talks with Russia
Read more
Russian defense minister inspects troops in Leningrad military district
Andrey Belousov was familiarized with practical courses on training tank crews, guiding drones, artillery control, sniper training and others
Read more
Russian ex-deputy defense chief Bulgakov detained on corruption charges — FSB
Investigative and operational measures are underway to establish all the circumstances and causes that contributed to Bulgakov’s unlawful activity, it said
Read more
Putin to attend Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on July 28 — Kremlin spokesman
The parade will mark Russia’s Navy Day, celebrated on the last Sunday of July
Read more
China demands that US withdraw nuclear weapons outside Europe
According to Mao Ning, Beijing calls on states violating the NPT to "abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game"
Read more
New Iranian president criticizes Netanyahu’s speech to US Congress
"Neither can the crime of killing innocent people and helpless children be ignored, nor can the criminal be purified with a standing ovation. The blood of the innocent will never leave the oppressor," Masoud Pezeshkian said
Read more
Russian, US experts on Ukraine had clandestine meeting in neutral country — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that the ministry receives information on the content of such consultations, albeit it does not consider them reasonable at the current stage of the special military operation, "considering the knowingly anti-Russian bias of participants from the United States and other unfriendly states"
Read more
Moscow car bombing suspect met with Ukrainian curator in Istanbul
Yevgeny Serebryakov said he had taken the components for the improvised explosive device in the Moscow Region
Read more
Russia says its battlegroup North eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian troops
In addition to 235 troops, the Ukrainian forces lost four motor vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105 mm M101 howitzer and a Khortitsa-M signal reconnaissance system
Read more
US vice president tells Netanyahu he needs to strike deal with Hamas soon
Kamala Harris also expressed her support for the ceasefire plan earlier put forward by US President Joe Biden
Read more
West finds it increasingly hard to ignore corruption in Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy
"They are continuously pumping arms into the Kiev regime, albeit with serious problems and setbacks," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russian snipers eliminate four Ukrainian soldiers from 1.8 km distance near Soledar
Over the year of its operation, the sniper company has eliminated about 200 targets
Read more
Ukraine receiving US cluster munitions from warehouses in Germany — TV
The channel notes that by allowing the US to store M864 and M483A1 cluster munitions in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate before sending them to Ukraine, Germany could be violating the Convention on Cluster Munitions
Read more
US informs Iran of readiness to return to nuclear deal — newspaper
According to the source, the US informed the Iranian authorities that the Biden administration was ready to hold talks on a swift return to the JCPOA "provided that minor amendments to it are made"
Read more
Hezbollah opens fire at Israeli planes in Lebanese skies
Earlier, the Al Mayadeen television reported that an Israeli fighter jet delivered a strike on Hezbollah’s outpost in southern Lebanon
Read more
Russian forces liberate three settlements in past week
Sixty-three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in the past week
Read more
Ukraine may use talks with Russia to regroup militarily, expert says
"During his visit to China, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba expressed readiness for dialogue and talks with Russia, which indicates a potential change in strategy," Zheng Renyi noted
Read more
German man sentenced to death in Belarus says he planned to enlist in Ukrainian military
Rico Krieger said Ukraine promised to pay him 2,000 euros a month
Read more
Ukrainian drone attacks enterprise in Russia’s Kursk Region
None of the residents were injured
Read more
Russian missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov arrives in Algeria on business call
The Russian missile frigate has arrived at the port of Oran together with the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin
Read more
Moscow car bombing suspect planned to go to Ukraine from Turkey
Yevgeny Serebryakov was promised a Ukrainian citizenship
Read more
West hampers Russia’s effort to deliver food, fertilizers to countries in need — ministry
Alexander Pankin added that Russia continues to fulfill, responsibly and in good-faith, its contractual obligations to export food, fertilizers, energy and other critical products
Read more
Russia-China alliance buttresses ASEAN's diplomatic capabilities — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that ASEAN is essential in the fight to form a more just unipolar world order
Read more
FACTBOX: Mi-28 helicopter goes down in Kaluga Region
The crew was killed, no destruction occurred on the ground
Read more
Second front of conflict with Russia to open in Georgia if opposition comes to power — PM
"By November after the elections, I can assure you that not in two, three or four months, but in days, Georgia will turn into the second front," Irakli Kobakhidze said
Read more
Opinion polls show Trump, Harris neck and neck in US presidential race
The poll shows that Trump is supported by 48% of voters, while Harris has the backing of 47% of Americans
Read more
Russia does not see US elites through rose-colored glasses — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the US sanctions race against Russia began under Trump's presidency
Read more
Almost all Ukrainian troops leave positions in DPR’s Novosyolovka Pervaya
A mop-up operation is underway
Read more
What we know so far about car explosion in Moscow
The explosion was caused by detonation of an unidentified object, according to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk
Read more
Kiev plans to eliminate massive list of 'enemies of Ukraine' — political activist
Zakhar Prilepin noted that "Kiev (the Ukrainian authorities - TASS) does not care about any possible peace talks"
Read more
Bank of Russia raises key rate from 16% to 18%, first time since December 2023
Inflation has accelerated and is developing significantly above the Bank of Russia’s April forecast, the regulator said
Read more
Ukraine blackmails countries seeking peace with oil transit — chief of Orban’s office
Gergely Gulyas stressed that there is no oil deficit threat at the moment
Read more
Re-electing von der Leyen tragic for Western Europe, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, von der Leyen is a "committed supporter of maximizing US control over the European continent"
Read more
Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in three Ukrainian regions
Power supplies to domestic and industrial users in some districts of the Zhitomir region were suspended
Read more
US respects Russian, Chinese security interests, but does not always share them — diplomat
Mallory Stewart believes that the United States should continue its diplomatic dialogue with these countries, while Moscow and Beijing don’t necessarily have to agree with the United States on some issues
Read more
Press review: Pentagon unveils new Arctic strategy and Russia, Iran rework strategic pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24th
Read more
Harris says she is ready for debates with Trump
In her opinion, by demanding an alternative venue for debates, Trump is "is backpedaling"
Read more
Russia considers it necessary to create SWIFT counterpart for BRICS countries
The development and implementation of their own financial messaging system will allow the BRICS countries to reduce their dependence on Western financial institutions
Read more
Russia, ASEAN deepen security coordination — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to the importance of Russia obtaining the status of ASEAN's digital partner
Read more
Moscow to respond to EC’s expropriation of €1.5 bln worth of proceeds from Russian assets
Such illegal actions should not be followed by a swift response, it should be well-thought-out and fully meet Russia’s interests, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits Russia’s superiority in hardware, supplies
According to Alexander Syrsky, since 2022, the number of Russian tanks has doubled, while artillery systems have tripled
Read more
Western leaders try to disguise their Nazi-like policies as democracy — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev went on to say that Western countries keep boosting their financial and military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev in an attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
Read more
Chechen leader calls for total ban on YouTube in Russia
Alexander Khinshtein, head of the information policy committee of Russia’s State Duma, said earlier that YouTube download speed may be slowed down to 40% on desktop computers by the end of this week
Read more
Putin appoints more governors to executive committee of State Council
Also included on the council’s executive committee were Interim Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyayev, Interim Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha, and Sakha Region Governor Aisen Nikolayev
Read more
US financial sanctions cover a third of all countries — newspaper
According to the news outlet data, more than 60% of low-income countries across the world are under US financial restrictions
Read more
Chinese defense ministry blames NATO for wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine
In recent years, NATO has continued to "spread its evil hooks" into the Asia-Pacific region, Zhang Xiaogang said
Read more
Russian companies interested in increasing supplies of grain products to Saudi Arabia
The volume of bilateral trade in agricultural products has recently reached $1 bln a year, which is mainly exports of Russian grain to the Saudi market
Read more
US Embassy in Moscow not to resume full-scale operations anytime soon — Kremlin
In 2021, in response to anti-Russian sanctions declared by Washington and yet another round of expelling Russian diplomats, Moscow introduced a ban on hiring Russian and third-country citizens by the US Embassy in Russia
Read more
Russian airstrike hits assembly point of Ukrainian troops, equipment near Kupyansk
According to Andrey Marochko, work is underway to gather accurate data on Ukraine’s troop and equipment losses
Read more
Russia’s Vikhr air-launched missiles highly efficient in Ukraine operation — arms producer
Crews of Russian Ka-52M reconnaissance/strike helicopters reliably destroy various targets of the Ukrainian army by Vikhr-1 air-launched missiles at the frontline, it said
Read more
Fake money in Ukraine soaring by 62% — regulator
In January - June of this year, 90% of fake notes (80% in 2021-2023) fell on 500-hryvnia and 200-hryvnia notes
Read more
US, its allies getting dragged deeper into Ukraine conflict — Russian UN ambassador
Dozens of foreign servicemen on active service are dying in Ukraine, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Trump reminds Americans that Russia defeated Hitler, Napoleon
He noted that Washington’s allies in Europe needed to increase their defense spending
Read more
Ukraine’s top brass admits tense situation in Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk frontline areas in DPR
Colonel (Retired) Oleg Starikov of Ukraine’s Security Council said earlier that Ukrainian troops could not contain a tactical crisis that had emerged in the Pokrovsk direction
Read more
Kiev’s readiness for dialogue fits into Russia’s position on settlement — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also noted that Kiev will not get a breather at the battlefield in form of a preliminary ceasefire
Read more
US ready for dialogue with Russia on deployment of missiles in Germany — State Department
US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart stated that the United States made it clear that it remains open for cooperation on risk reduction in arms control with both China and Russia
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian Neo-Nazi formations near Kharkov — underground resistance
According to the resistance data, up to 200 troops arrived there literally the other day
Read more
Israel sets new conditions for Gaza ceasefire deal — news agency
Israel demanded that its army be given control of the border between Gaza and Egypt, the sources said
Read more
Moscow car bombing suspect in 2023 contacted Ukrainian special services for cooperation
Subsequently, Serebryakov began to communicate with a certain Ilya, who, he assumed, was an employee of the SBU
Read more
Patrushev says US seeks to militarize Black Sea
Kremlin Aide was commenting on Ukraine's maritime security strategy
Read more
Press review: China mediates on Ukraine and forecasting foreign policy under Kamala Harris
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 25th
Read more
NATO funnels weapons into Black Sea, threatening Russia — Kremlin Aide Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev also said that by declaring at the latest NATO summit a course toward maintaining freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, "the fervently anti-Russian bloc actually demonstrated its ambitious plans to build up its military presence in this region and intensify confrontation"
Read more
Russian, Kazakh deputy premiers discuss trade, energy in Astana
"The countries rely on national currencies in mutual payments. They account for 88% of all transactions," the Russian government said
Read more
EC not taking measures against Kiev for blocking oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia
Hungary and Slovakia demanded to take measures to solve this problem in the mentioned letter
Read more
Russian scientists in process of developing new HIV medicine based on lentiviral vector
The medicine will ensure a prolonged therapeutic effect with minimal side effects, and will not cause drug resistance
Read more
Russian Navy enters new stage of development, says Kremlin aide
"As a great maritime power, Russia should possess a powerful Navy comprising ships designed to accomplish missions in close-in and distant maritime and oceanic areas and have a developed system of bases and logistics support," Nikolay Patrushev stressed
Read more
Banning Muslim athlete from participating in Olympics opening ceremony segregation — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that this case, as well as previous decisions on Russian and Belarusian athletes show that the modern Olympics have nothing to do with the goals of the Olympic movement declared more than a century ago in Paris and contradict the Olympic spirit
Read more
Number of Ukrainians with sober view of events to keep growing — Kremlin Spokesman
When asked, why Kiev started talking about a possibility of negotiations with Moscow at this specific moment, Dmitry Peskov noted that "it would be nice to obtain explanations from an official representative" of Kiev in this regard
Read more
Kremlin: Issue of possible talks with Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘not an easy question’
"From a legal point of view, this issue has to be dealt with, but from a practical stance we are open to achieving our goals by means of negotiations," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
EC announces expropriation of first €1.5 bln worth of proceeds from Russian assets
The funds will not go directly to Kiev, they will be channeled to the EC, to the European Peace Facility, to compensate EU countries for weapons
Read more
Putin meets with Syrian president in Kremlin
Previously, the two leaders met in the Kremlin on March 15, 2023, with their talks lasting three hours
Read more
Fire breaks out at ArcelorMittal Krivoy Rog in Ukraine
There are preliminary reports of injured people
Read more
Russia backs Brazil's bid for UN Security Council permanent seat — envoy
According to the Russian ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky, Moscow believes that the UNSC "should be represented by the so-called developing world, emerging economies, the world majority"
Read more
External forces annoyed because Georgia won’t open ‘second front’ against Russia — PM
"We did not allow it, and we must protect our national interests until the end," Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized
Read more
Press review: Putin sits down for talks with Assad and Biden addresses American people
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 26th
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group to call at Syria’s Tartus port — source
After replenishing supplies and having a short rest, the Northern Fleet’s sailors will conduct drills with Russian ships making part of the Navy’s standing Mediterranean taskforce, the source said
Read more
Kharkov Region records arrival of numerous French mercenaries — official
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that Russian troops destroy mercenaries, as well as members of Ukrainian nationalist units, on a regular basis
Read more
Lithuania prepares mass evacuation plan for war case
Lithuania has planned a national mass evacuation drill for the fall
Read more
Expert believes Russia-China synergy to cool off US in flirting with nuclear weapons
Alexander Stepanov reiterated that the Tu-95 MS long-range strategic missile carriers are an important element of Russia's nuclear triad, carrying Kh-102 missiles with a thermonuclear warhead with a yield of up to 1 megaton and a range of 5,500 kilometers
Read more
Trump’s remarks on Russia’s victory over Hitler useful for Americans — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the American people might be surprised "to find out that there are indeed many glorious pages in Russia’s history"
Read more
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Read more
US, EU discuss next steps towards loans to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets
According to the statement, Yellen and Gentiloni met on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Read more
Ukraine has no access to Sea of Azov, its strategy detached from reality — official
Nikolay Patrushev also underscored that ships of Western states cannot freely access Azov ports
Read more
Russian troops training to destroy Western-made weapons — top brass
On July 4, Defense Minister Belousov took part in a meeting chaired by Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on enlisting personnel for the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
German citizen sentenced to death in Belarus hopes for presidential pardon
Rico Krieger also said he recently met with German diplomats
Read more