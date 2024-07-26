Chersonesos should stand for Russian prosperity, Putin believes

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Chersonesos Tavrichesky near Sevastopol is one of Russia's ancient cities and should become a symbol of its prosperity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for the "New Chersonesos" documentary, a fragment of which was published on the Smotrim film platform.

When asked what the president would like Chersonesos to be a symbol of for the future of the country, Putin said that he would like to see it as "a symbol of Russia's prosperity."

"This is one of the most ancient cities of our country," the head of state emphasized. "For us, it is primarily associated with the baptizing of Prince Vladimir, with the subsequent christianization of the entire Rus'," he added.

Chersonesos

The territory where modern Sevastopol is located was inhabited 2,500 years ago. The ancient Greek colony of Chersonesos was founded in 424-421 B.C. The city existed until the end of the 14th century A.D. It is believed that this is the place where Prince Vladimir, who later baptized Russia, converted to Christianity in the 10th century. In the 19th century, the Saint Vladimir Cathedral was built on the supposed site of his baptization.

New Chersonesos

The construction of the New Chersonesos museum and temple complex in Sevastopol is underway on Putin's instructions. The leader has repeatedly noted that Chersonesos is one of the most important sources of Russian spirituality, pointing out that there "everything is intertwined: spiritual origins, state origins, historical and cultural traditions."

On July 28, the day of the baptism of Russia, the complex will be consecrated in a private mode. Earlier, Metropolitan Tikhon of Simferopol and Crimea reported that the consecration of the historical and archaeological park will be held on July 28 in a closed to public mode. Since July 30, it will open its doors for visitors. However, it will be possible to get inside by online pre-registration only.