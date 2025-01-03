Civilian killed in Ukrainian mortar attack on village in Russia’s Bryansk region

BRYANSK, January 3. /TASS/. A resident of the village of Kirillovka in the bordering Russian region of Bryansk was killed in a Ukrainian mortar attack on Friday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported via Telegram.

"Ukrainian terrorists conducted a mortar attack on the village of Kirillovka in the Klimovo district. Unfortunately, a civilian died as a result of a terrorist attack," the official wrote as he offered condolences and pledged financial assistance to the victim’s family.

First responders are working at the scene, Bogomaz added.