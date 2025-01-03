Police computer systems at German airports suffer outages — Bild

BERLIN, January 3. /TASS/. Germany’s police computer systems are suffering technical issues at airports across the country, the German tabloid Bild reported, citing the federal police which provide security at airports.

Systems used by the police to monitor arrivals in the country were affected. "Our colleagues have to carry out most checks manually <…>. We have been coping so far," the newspaper quoted a federal police officer as saying.

According to the WDR broadcaster, passengers at Dusseldorf Airport have been forced to wait for about two hours, while entry from countries outside the Schengen area is not currently possible amid the outages.