MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on flights of civilian aircraft imposed at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport have been lifted, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

"Restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Pulkovo airport were lifted at 10:15 Moscow time [7:15 a.m. GMT]," the press service said.

Temporary restrictions at Pulkovo airport were introduced at 7:45 Moscow time [4:45 GMT] to ensure safety.