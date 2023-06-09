Putin proposes creating 'Made In CIS' brand

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes industrial cooperation should be fostered more actively within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and a "Made In CIS" brand should be developed.

"There is a need to more vigorously build up industrial cooperation, create new joint production facilities, including under the common trade mark of ‘Made In the EAEU,’ although nobody is against the common brand ‘Made In CIS.’ It does not matter; the main thing is that all our countries develop effective cooperation. It is important that this brand or brands become recognizable, popular among consumers of all our countries," Putin said at the meeting with heads of delegations of the CIS Prime Ministers Council and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

CIS and EAEU governments are facing large, complex tasks to promote the process of integration buildup in the economic, social and humanitarian spheres, the Russian President said. "This primarily refers to further expansion of trade ties and greater engagement of our business entities in Russian production and transport-logistical chains, to implementation of appropriate investment and infrastructural projects," Putin noted.