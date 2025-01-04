German lawmaker says Scholz could travel to Russia before February 23

BERLIN, January 4. /TASS/. German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter said there are signs that Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to visit Moscow before the country’s snap parliamentary election scheduled for February 23.

"There is an increasing number of signs that Chancellor Scholz will travel to Moscow and meet [Russian President Vladimir] Putin before February 23," the lawmaker wrote on X.

Der Spiegel earlier reported that the Christian Democratic Union party allegedly obtained information that Scholz could soon travel to Moscow to raise the approval rating of his Social Democratic Party before the elections. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the report by saying that Moscow had not received any requests for Scholz's visit to Russia. A German cabinet spokesperson told TASS that the report was not true.