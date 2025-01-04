Russian citizen to take part in Mrs. World final in Las Vegas

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. A 46-year-old resident of Bogorodsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region has become a finalist in the Mrs. World beauty contest for married women, the contest organizers told TASS.

"Russian citizen Yelena Sekretareva will participate in the finals of the most prestigious beauty contest for married women - Mrs. World. It will be held from January 24 to 31 in Las Vegas (the US)," the organizers said.

Sixty-five contestants from different countries made it to the final of 2024 Mrs. World. Sekretareva will perform with the ribbon "Siberia."

The woman who made it to the finals of the contest is raising two daughters, 18 and 25 years old. Until the age of 40 Sekretareva was not connected with the beauty pageant industry in any way. She has been working in tax services for 14 years.

"I am used to achieving the highest goals, one of which was to participate in the finals of Mrs. World - the most prestigious beauty contest for married women. I believe that every woman should harmoniously combine such qualities as desire for personal growth, ambition, wisdom, spirituality and beauty. By my example I want to show that Russian women <...> are not only the most beautiful, but also intelligent and determined," Yelena Sekretareva said.