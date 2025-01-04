Kazakh president discusses SCO at meeting with organization's chief

ASTANA, January 4. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the uniqueness of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at a meeting with the organization’s Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, the presidential press service reported.

"The president was informed about the current activities of the SCO and priority areas of cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the uniqueness of the organization and praised its huge potential in political, economic and cultural spheres of interaction. According to him, special attention is paid to the issues of ensuring regional and global security," the statement said.

According to the press service, Tokayev stressed the importance of further improving the organization's activities, strengthening ties with international associations, as well as promoting the SCO initiative "On World Unity for a Just Peace, Harmony and Development," which was put forward by Kazakhstan.

Yermekbayev assumed the post of SCO Secretary General on January 1, in accordance with the decision of the Council of Heads of State.