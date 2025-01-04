Five journalists reported wounded in Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Five journalists suffered injuries in the Ukrainian drone attack that killed Izvestia stringer Alexander Martemyanov, according to military reporter Alexander Kots.

"Today, together with his colleagues, he was traveling in a civilian car from Gorlovka, where the reporters had been filming the consequences of Ukrainian strikes. The car was attacked by a Ukrainian FPV drone. Alexander was killed, and five other journalists were wounded," he said.

The RIA Novosti news agency said two of its journalists sustained wounds in the attack.

According to Kots, the death of the Izvestia reporter is the first loss among Russian journalists in 2025. The stringer had previously suffered leg injuries in Donetsk in 2024, but then returned to work, Kots wrote on Telegram.