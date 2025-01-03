Israel attacks military facilities in Latakia in Syria

BEIRUT, January 4. /TASS/. Israel delivered airstrikes on military targets near the port city of Latakia in northwestern Syria, the Al-Hadath television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli warplanes attacked missile weapons depots. No further details were provided.

On January 3, Israel struck defense enterprises and munitions depots in the vicinity of al-Safira near Aleppo and a military airfield in the al-Suwaida governorate. It also attacked a base of the former Syrian government army’s 90th tank brigade some 20 kilometers south of Damascus.