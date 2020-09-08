Media: Hainan simplifies procedure for issuing work permits for foreigners

HAIKOU, September 8. /TASS/. The Hainan administration simplified the procedure for obtaining work and residence permits for foreign specialists, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

Previously, citizens of other countries planning to move to this Chinese province had to separately apply for employment and registration in two different departments: the department of labor activity of foreigners and the migration department. Now the package of documents can be submitted at a time through the employer. The data on the new employee will be uploaded to an online platform, where the relevant departments can view information about the foreign specialist.

According to plan, this approach will help to avoid the repeated submission of the same documents, which will ultimately speed up the procedure for their consideration. "The goal [of simplifying the registration procedure] is to provide a convenient service to organizations and enterprises hiring foreigners, to better the business climate and attract more necessary highly qualified personnel to Hainan," Li Haixuan, a spokesman for the provincial science and technology department, said.

According to official figures, more than 10,000 foreign specialists currently live on Hainan. They work in education, tourism, transport, business services, science and technology, culture and other fields, and make a great contribution to Hainan's free trade port.

Over the recent years, the Hainan authorities have been pursuing a targeted policy of attracting valuable workers. Thus, for example, a preferential income tax is established for this category of employees, with a maximum rate of 15%. In addition, the Hainan authorities provide a temporary residence permit for up to five years or a residence permit for foreign professionals and members of their families.