United States supports Syria’s transition of power to form new government — Blinken

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The United States supports a peaceful political transition of power in Syria and the formation of an inclusive government, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following his talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US Department of State, said in a statement. "The Secretary reaffirmed US support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned peaceful political transition to an inclusive, representative, and accountable government."

"He [Blinken] stressed the international community’s shared goal for all Syrian parties to respect the rights and fundamental freedoms for all Syrians, including members of minority groups, and to prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism," Miller continued.

"The Secretary also emphasized the need for the international community to facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance throughout Syria and thanked the Saudi government for providing aid to the Syrian people," the high-ranking US official said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed continued efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages and surges humanitarian assistance," according to Miller’s statement. "They discussed implementation of the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, and the Secretary emphasized the need for continued support to Lebanon’s legitimate security institutions, such as the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Internal Security Forces."

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country.

On December 10, 2024, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.