State of emergency declared in Petrozavodsk after household gas explosion

Four people were injured and residents were evacuated, Head of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov said

PETROZAVODSK, January 7. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Russia’s Petrozavodsk after a household gas explosion in one of the houses. Four people were injured and residents were evacuated, Head of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov said.

"We are introducing a state of emergency at the municipal level in Petrozavodsk. This will allow us to quickly eliminate the consequences of the gas explosion in an apartment building on Lunacharsky Street. Four victims with injuries of varying severity were taken to the republican hospital of emergency and urgent medical care. There were no deaths. The residents of the building were evacuated," he said.

Specialists from the Building Inspectorate are checking the house to make a decision on its possible further use.

At least 53 killed, 62 injured after devastating earthquake hits Tibet — Xinhua
The natural calamity destroyed numerous buildings and the local authorities launched search and rescue operations, according to the news agency
Ukraine’s central bank lowers hryvnia rate to record low of 42 per $1
The central bank last time intervened in June 2022 by injecting $3.99 billion
Russian stock market switches to decline after opening higher on Friday, yuan grows
The yuan slowed its growth to 13.764 rubles
US ‘quietly’ supplied weapons to Ukraine before Russia’s operation started, Blinken says
Washington supplied "things like Stingers, Javelins", US Secretary of State said
Trump team offers nothing interesting in proposals on Ukraine — Russian envoy
Lately, the Ukrainian side has also indicated "signals about some accords," which cannot be perceived seriously, he added
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Gas reserves in UGS facilities in Europe fall below 70%.
The withdrawal rate since the beginning of the heating season is about 30% higher than the average for the past five years, according to data from GIE
Russia says its Su-34 jet launched glide bombs at Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and strongpoint were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Zelensky uses foul language, blames West for not providing help
In his opinions, Western partners were to attempt to "intimidate" Moscow by sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev even before February 24, 2022
No answer from JD Vance if Trump plans to have phone call with Putin
On December 16, Trump said during the first press conference after his election victory that he plans to stay in contact with Putin in order to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Russian forces liberate village of Dachenskoye in DPR
The ministry specified that the adversary has lost up to 535 troops
No current plans for Putin’s meeting with Scholz, Trump — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the claims of German Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter
Arrest warrant against Korean President to be extended — news agency
"We are thinking of writing an application to court for extension of the arrest warrant today. We plan to listen to the position of the National Office of Investigation and submit the application," the agency said, citing high-ranking CIO official
Russian researchers discover previously unknown ancient tomb near Great Pyramid in Egypt
According to the statement, so far, a small hole has been cleared, through which one can see the remains of a wooden, painted sarcophagus, intact ceramic vessels—typically used for supplies the deceased would need in the afterlife—and other items lying in the burial chamber
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
German legislator calls for launching Nord Stream, as gas flow through Ukraine runs dry
"By stopping the flow of Russian gas to Europe, Ukraine is pushing energy prices even higher," Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen said
Former Armenian defense minister detained in Moscow
Arshak Karapetyan has been put on the international wanted list under a number of articles of the Criminal Code, law enforcement bodies told TASS
Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers ambushed in southern DPR — sniper
According to the Russian serviceman, four troops were captured and the rest retreated
US reports first human death caused by avian influenza
"The patient was over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions," according to the statement
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russian reporters in DPR
TASS has assembled the main information about the incident
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
Russia’s freshly launched satellite transmits images of US, China, UAE
Data obtained from satellites in the Resurs-P series are used to study natural resources and monitor pollution and environmental degradation, water protection areas and natural reserves
Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria
Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Maria Zakharova noted
FACTBOX: Orthodox Christian world celebrates Christmas
On January 7, Christmas is celebrated by the Russian, Georgian, Jerusalemite, Polish and Serbian Orthodox churches, the Athos monasteries in Greece, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church and the Old Believers
Russian diplomat summoned to Moldovan Foreign Ministry after statement on energy crisis
According to the spokeswoman, such statements negatively affect the relations between Chisinau and Moscow
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023 surpasses 45,800
The local Health Ministry agency also insisted that, over the past 24 hours, 88 Palestinians have died in Israeli strikes on the embattled enclave while 208 have been injured
Congress approves Trump’s victory in US Presidential election
The meeting was attended by US Vice President-elect James David Vance
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
Hamas agrees to free 34 hostages during first stage of deal with Israel — TV
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the list was not prepared by Hamas but handed over by Israel last summer
Biden confirms that he views Trump’s action during Capitol attack as threat to democracy
"I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy, and I’m hopeful that we’re beyond it," incumbent US president said
Ukrainian drone attacks Zaporozhye NPP center housing world’s only reactor hall simulator
The press service of the ZNPP noted that Ukrainian attacks at the nuclear facility were in direct violation of the principles of nuclear safety established by the International Atomic Energy Agency
Missile launched by North Korea traveled about 1,100 km, Seoul says
As reported earlier, the missile was launched from Pyongyang in the direction of the Sea of Japan about noon local time
Kiev ready to conflict settlement talks in late January
Secondly - Europe, then the talk with Russians can take place, Vladimir Zelensky said
Moldova offered no help to Transnistria in resolving energy crisis, president says
He pointed out that, previously, the authorities of Transnistria have repeatedly asked Moldova to reject economic pressure measures
Almost ruled out: experts on Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s launch during Trump’s presidency
According to Alexey Belogoryev, Research Director at the Institute for Energy and Finance Foundation, the relaunch of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is much easier to do than it was with its initial putting into operation
Press review: Putin outlines Russia's future goals and Tehran faces energy blackout riots
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 20th
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Ukrainian projectile shot down over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
On the morning of January 6, the regional headquarters reported a Ukrainian projectile shot down in the skies over the Kursk Region
At least 28 Palestinians killed following Israel’s strikes on Gaza Strip over past day
According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military delivered strikes on the central Bureij refugee camp as well as on Gaza City and Rafah
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Roscosmos achieved significant progress in several major projects in 2024 — CEO
Yury Borisov announced that throughout next year, Roscosmos will continue working on the development of projects such as creating multi-satellite clusters, new launch vehicles, and Russia’s future orbital station
Yemeni Houthis claim strike at US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, during the Houthi strike, the US aircraft carrier group was preparing to attack the Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory
Russia designs Titan rifle for commandos
The rifle is reliable with precise and dense fire
Russian agency investigates causes of engine failure in Ural Airlines A321 jet in Egypt
According to the statement, the investigation will comply with the Russian rules of investigating air accidents
United States supports Syria’s transition of power to form new government — Blinken
"The Secretary also emphasized the need for the international community to facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance throughout Syria and thanked the Saudi government for providing aid to the Syrian people," the high-ranking US official said
Residents of Moscow donate over $3.51 mln to charity in 2024
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin noted that with the help of the mos.ru charity service, Muscovites sent over $694,812 to non-profit organizations
Ukrainian projectile eliminated over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 12 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down over Russian regions, including seven drones over the Kursk Region
Russian radio technical troops detected, tracked over 2 mln aerial objects in 2024
These include more than 600,000 foreign aircraft
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
All Ukrainian ATACMS missiles fired at Belgorod Region downed — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian servicemen will retaliate against these actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators
Nuke plant in Russia’s Voronezh region operating normally in wake of drone attack attempt
The conditions for safe operation of power units of the Novovoronezhskaya NPP have not been violated
Rosatom to build Europe’s safest nuclear power plant in Hungary – CEO
The company is about to pour first concrete as part of the construction, the Russian company’s Director General Alexey Likhachev said
Death toll among journalists in Gaza climbs to 220 — Al Jazeera
The TV channel cited a statement from the Gaza Ministry of Health that Hijazi was among nearly 90 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across the embattled enclave over the weekend
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
South Korean police receives right to arrest president
The warrant expires on January 6
Russian Tsar’s daughter might have escaped 1918 execution
Leading Russian historian says there is evidence that Grad Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna might have escaped execution in 1918, lived up to 83 years and died in the US under the surname of Manahan
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service at Church of St. George the Victorious in Moscow
As a rule, Putin celebrates Christmas outside Moscow, while on Easter he usually goes to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Taiwan registers 7 Chinese aircraft, 7 ships approaching island
7 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m.
Washington views Canada’s PM Trudeau as ‘stalwart friend’ of US — official
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that the US would "stand with" all people of Canada as they elected a new leader
Russia to travel to Iran, UAE, Egypt on BRICS educational mission in 2025
According to Diana Kovela from the BRICS Youth Council, the need to travel across BRICS countries on an educational mission was formulated in the Kazan Declaration following the group's latest summit
Russian troops advance near Krasnoarmeysk highway in DPR — security forces
The security forces added that only a little more than two kilometers remain before the road is completely under Russian control
Georgian foreign ministry condemns pressure on its diplomats abroad
According to earlier reports, Georgia’s ambassadors to Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands, the United States tendered their resignation amid protests in Tbilisi
Russian MFA comments on Blinken’s remarks about Ukraine
Russia has been talking about including supplies of US and UK weapons to Ukraine for many years, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Ukrainian forces partially pushed back from Kurakhovo power plant in DPR
Combat for the plant’s administrative building is underway.
At least 53 killed, 62 injured after devastating earthquake hits Tibet — Xinhua
The natural calamity destroyed numerous buildings and the local authorities launched search and rescue operations, according to the news agency
Russia open to talks on Ukraine, agreement must be ironclad — Lavrov
"I would like to particularly emphasize that this can only be about reliable, legally binding agreements which must remove the root causes of the conflict and enshrine the mechanism of the impossibility to violate them," he explained.
Armenia to drop ‘cognac’ use for its products by 2043 — Acting Deputy PM
Armenian producers are proactively discussing new names to substitute for the word
Russian air force takes down Ukrainian MiG-29 — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was taken down by combat aviation
Experts note growth of Russians’ demand for air tickets to China, Japan in 2024
Vietnam was also popular in 2024
North Korea test-fires newest intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6
According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launch of the country's cutting-edge ballistic missile
Mi-28NM helicopter thwarts rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk border area
The department noted that the army aviation pilots destroyed armored vehicles and personnel of the Ukrainian troops
Moscow says shelling of Kramatorsk by Ukraine confirms Russian operation is justified
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Kiev won’t be able to evade responsibility for the shelling of civilians in Kramatorsk
Group of Syrian law enforcement officers ambushed in Tartus, 14 killed — minister
Previously, nine law enforcement officers were killed by gunfire during an operation to detain a high-ranking former officer of the previous government
President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday
"During the Christmas season we clearly feel with all our heart how important for us are parental, family traditions that are being handed down from generation to generation," Vladimir Putin said
Russian forces carry out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes have been carried out in 137 districts
Greenland will benefit from joining the US, Trump believes
The US President-elect also confirmed that his son, Donald Trump Jr., will travel to the island "to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights"
UK to send 2,600 troops, 730 vehicles to NATO drills in Bulgaria, Romania
According to the ministry, the UK military "will be in command of all of NATO’s land forces in the exercise
Air defense takes down drone over Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region
According to the governor, this was a second drone shot down on Monday
Russian Armed Forces destroy over 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers over week in LPR
Battlegroup West units thwarted 35 counterattacks of the adversary from December 28, 2024 to January 3, 2025, defense expert Andrey Marochko said
Amman, Ankara coordinate efforts on repatriation of refugees to Syria — Foreign Minister
He noted that Jordan and Turkey as Syria’s neighboring states welcome the transitional political process in the Arab republic and would like to see stability restored there
Blinken doesn’t believe US, Russia close to direct conflict with each other
According to US Secretary of State, Americans don’t want the United States to engage in wars
Lavrov to hold big press conference on January 14 — Russian Foreign Ministry
The conference will be on the results of 2024
Ukraine’s daily losses in Battlegroup West operational zone exceed 550 troops
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma, five Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled during the day
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Russian Navy put in service about 30 ships, submarines in 2024, commander says
According to the Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, reinforcements of more ships and weapons will keep coming in 2025
Poll reveals what Russians think about office love, polyamory
It is noted that opinions are changing not only about relationships with colleagues, but also about romance between a subordinate and a supervisor
Putin to traditionally attend Christmas service — Kremlin
The Kremlin official noted that additional details will be provided later
North Korea probably launched intermediate-range missile — news agency
The launch was from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea
North Korea made first missile launch this year — Japan Coast Guard
This is the first missile launch by Pyongyang this year
Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Kellogg postpones visit to Kiev
Keith Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after the US president-elect takes office; the date of the visit has not yet been set
Ukrainian losses in Kursk area amount up to 485 troops in 24 hours
Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk area thwarted
Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh
There were 236 passengers aboard
Venezuelan parliament invites Maduro to assume third presidential term
The inauguration and taking of the oath will take place at noon at the Federal Legislative Palace
Press review: Putin discusses EU gas supplies and Russia open to Ukraine talks with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 27th
Four Ukrainian drones wiped out over Kursk, Belgorod regions
"Two drones each have been downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement.
West to discuss sending more weapons to Kiev in coming days, White House announces
"I think you're going to see another iteration of the Ramstein group here in coming days," John Kirby said
Russian troops liberate LPR’s Nadiya settlement — top brass
Russian servicemen have also hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, an assembly shop and a storage site for attack drones, as well as Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 132 areas over the day, the Defense Ministry said
Fishing boat overturned in Japan — TV
Seventeen crewmembers were managed to be found during the rescue operation, with two of them died, NHK said
