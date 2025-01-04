Family of three killed in Israeli strike on Gaza neighborhoods

DUBAI, January 4. /TASS/. A family of three died after an Israeli attack on western neighborhood in the city Gaza, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel said.

According to the TV channel, a bomb hit a dwelling house and killed two adults and one child.

The daily death toll from Israeli bombardments of the Gaza Strip reached 73, it noted.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hostilities continue until now.