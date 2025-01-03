Republican Johnson retains his post as US House Speaker

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. Republican Mike Johnson has been reelected Speaker of the US House of Representatives by a thin margin on a first ballot, according to a C-SPAN live broadcast.

Johnson, 52, a Louisiana Republican, who took the House speakership in 2023 after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (California Republican), won support of 218 House members to lead the 119th Congress. Initially, three House Republicans opted to support other party-mates for the post but following a short consultation, two of them switched to support him.

US media speculated earlier that problems with Johnson’s reelection to the post or his failure to win it could tell negatively on US President-elect Donald Trump’s positions as he had voiced full support to his candidature.

After the November 5, 2024 elections, Republicans retained control of the House of Representatives having won 220 seats, while Democrats secured 215 seats. However, Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, vacated his seat in the House in mid-November.

Republican Donald Trump defeated his Democratic rival, current US Vice President Kamala Harris, in the November 5 presidential election. Apart from that, the Republican Party took control of the Senate and is also expected to gain a majority in the House of Representatives. Trump’s inauguration is set for January 20, 2025.