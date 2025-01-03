Police computer outage at German airports resolved — daily

BERLIN, January 3. /TASS/. The malfunction that disrupted computer systems used by the federal police in Germany has been resolved, with service at airports across the country returning to normal, Bild quoted the federal police department in Sankt Augustin in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia as saying.

"[The IT] service [at airports] can operate normally again," a police spokesperson told the German tabloid. According to it, the outage was caused by a technical problem in the Federal Criminal Police Office’s information system.

Earlier on Friday, police computer systems suffered almost four hours of outage at airports across Germany. Systems used by the federal police, which provide security at airports, to monitor arrivals in the country were affected. While lots of passengers had to say inside aircraft and passengers at air harbors stood in long queues, arrivals from countries outside the Schengen area were not temporarily possible amid the technical issues.