Polina Kudermetova reaches final of WTA tournament in Brisbane

SYDNEY, January 4. /TASS/. Russia's Polina Kudermetova defeated Ukraine's Angelina Kalinina in the semifinals of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Brisbane.

The match ended 6-4, 6-3 in favor of Kudermetova. She will play the winner of the match between world number one Arina Sobolenko of Belarus and Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the final.

Kudermetova is 21 years old and is ranked 107th in the world. She has never won a WTA tournament. The tennis player has never made it past the first round of a Grand Slam tournament.

The tournament in Brisbane belongs to the WTA 500 category and is played on hard surface. It will end on January 5. The current winner of the tournament is Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who is not in the current draw. Maria Sharapova won the Brisbane tournament in 2015.