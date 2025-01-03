Syrian foreign minister to visit Qatar, UAE, Jordan

DOHA, January 4. /TASS/. Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, the minister of foreign affairs in Syria’s transitional government, plans to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan in the coming days.

"Later this week, I will represent my country, Syria, during an official visit to our brothers in the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," he wrote on his X page.

According to al-Shibani, Syria’s new authorities hope that this visit will contribute to the stability and security of Syria, as well as its economic recovery.

A Syrian transitional government delegation arrived in Riyadh late on January 1 on the first foreign visit after the change of power in Damascus. On Thursday, al-Shibani met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud. The Syrian delegation also met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.