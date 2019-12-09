Russian military police conduct patrol missions in three Syrian governorates

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian military police conducted five patrol missions along seven routes in Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Monday.

"The Russian military police continued patrol missions along the Ayn Isa-Abu Tuta and Ayn Isa-Mabruk roputes in the Raqqa governorate; the Qamishli-Tell Manah-Segir and Qamishli-Mabruk routes in the al-Hasakah governorate; and the Jarih al-Fuqani-Tell Shair, Ajami-Bozgekli and Ajami-Membij routes in the Aleppo governorate," Borenkov said.

During the day, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted one humanitarian operation and delivered 1.61 tonnes of food products to the settlement of Sheikh Miskin in the Daraa governorate.

Apart from that, thirty settlements in the Aleppo, Hama and Idlib governorates came under shelling by militants of illegal armed groups.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories outside the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation. They were tasked with facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border. The first joint patrol mission was conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1 (near Qamishli).

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.