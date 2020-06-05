Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll

Thus, according to sociologists, 46.1% of the respondents said that Ukraine is disintegrating. Meanwhile, 40.8% believe that Ukraine is coming together as a country and is going down the path of unification. At the same time, residents of western Ukraine are more positive in their views, while those residing in the east and the south of the country are more downbeat.

KIEV, June 5. /TASS/. Almost half of Ukrainian citizens are certain that their country is on the verge of breakup, a poll presented in Kiev Friday at a press conference of the Kiev International Institute of Sociology suggests.

The respondents were almost evenly split between those who think Ukraine is slowly turning into a modern state and those who say it is becoming more insufferable to live in — 47.3% and 46% correspondingly.

In addition, 49.1% said that economic development is Ukraine’s priority now, while 29.6% noted that it is to "win the war."

Almost half of the respondents (48.8%) are convinced that "it is necessary to hold negotiations with Russia and the Donbass republics’ representatives" to achieve peace, while 35.1% believe that there should not be any concessions.

As for the issue of the Russian language, 55.5% of the respondents backed Ukraine’s full transfer to Ukrainian in the future, while 29.8% said that Russian should be designated as the second state language.

The poll was conducted on April 26-30 among 1,500 respondents aged over 18 via telephone interviews. The margin of error does not exceed 2.6%.