KURSK, January 3. /TASS/. A civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on a village in Russia’s Kursk Region on Friday, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A 63-year-old resident of the village of Obesta in the Rylsk district was killed in an enemy drone attack today. He was a peaceful workman at the Rylskaya agricultural farm. The deadly attack occurred outside his house as he was walking down the road," the official specified.