DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. Almost all Ukrainian troops have left their positions in the settlement of Novosyolovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a regional security official told TASS.

"Almost all of them have really left. A mop-up operation is underway," he said.

Earlier, the commander of a T-80 tank crew of Russia’s Battlegroup South with the callsign Litvin told TASS that Ukrainian troops were fleeing their positions in Novosyolovka Pervaya and the nearby area, leaving their dead and wounded comrades behind.