Russian money transfers to Uzbekistan reach $4.95 bln in 6 months

TASHKENT, July 25. /TASS/. The total amount of funds transferred to Uzbekistan in January - June reached $6.5 bln, including $4.95 bln came from Russia, Chairman of the Central bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov said.

"In January - June 2024, Uzbekistan received foreign remittances in the amount of $6.5 bln, including 77%, or $4.95 bln, from Russia," he said at a press conference.

According to him, due to a significant decrease in the number of migrant workers from Uzbekistan working in Russia, the volume of remittances over 6 months decreased slightly in comparison with the same period last year.

According to Chairman of the Central bank, in the first half of 2024, remittances to Uzbekistan from Kazakhstan, South Korea, the United States, and other countries increased, but their volume if still ten times smaller than transfers from Russia.