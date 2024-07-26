Dam restoration after burst to start in the morning — Ministry of Emergencies

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Restoration of the dam at the Kiolim water storage in the Chelyabinsk Region, where the water burst occurred, will start in the morning, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

"Rescuers of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies are working in-situ. They will start emergency response and other urgent work to settle consequences of the washout of the filled-up section of the dam at the Kiolim water reservoir," the ministry said.

The water level is currently going down in Kiolim settlement after the dam failure. All the residents were evacuated.