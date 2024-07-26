Russian troops steadily advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — administration head

LUGANSK, July 26. /TASS/. Russian troops are steadily advancing in the Kharkov Region and have placed several settlements along the road between Kupyansk and Svatovo under their control, head of the regional military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said on Friday.

"In general, I can say that our troops are moving quite slowly but steadily towards Kupyansk and liberating the road linking Kupyansk and Svatovo," the regional administration head said.

Russian troops have placed several communities along that road under their control, he added.

The administration’s staff tries to visit liberated communities as soon as possible to organize aid for local residents, Ganchev said.

"As our troops advance, we will, of course, also move forward with our administration, study the situation and render support where possible, in particular, for the evacuation of civilians," the head of the military-civilian administration said.