Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in three Ukrainian regions

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Infrastructure has suffered damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region, regional administration head Sergey Lysak said.

"Infrastructure has been damaged," he wrote on Telegram, without providing details.

Meanwhile, the Ukrenergo grid operator said in a statement that its facilities in the Zhitomir and Chernigov regions had been damaged in explosions. "Power supplies to domestic and industrial users in some districts of the Zhitomir region were suspended. Electricity was restored to most customers by the morning. Repair works continue," the statement reads.

Earlier, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernigov regional military administration, reported damage to an infrastructure facility in the city of Nezhin.

According to the Ukrainian air raid warning service, air raid sirens went off across the country last night.