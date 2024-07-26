Kiev exports Kharkov Region's factory capacities to western Ukraine — governor

LUGANSK, July 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities are exporting the capacities of the largest industrial enterprises of the Kiev-controlled part of the Kharkov Region, namely the Turboatom machine-building plant, to Western Ukraine, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told a press conference.

"According to our sources, some capacities of the Turboatom plant are being transferred to western Ukraine. Some of the facilities of the Kharkov aviation plant, namely the Antonov Design Bureau, have been reassigned to Kiev. The major capacities [are being transferred] there now," Ganchev said.

He emphasized that three key industrial facilities of the Kharkov Region, listing the Turboatom plant, the Kharkov Malyshev factory and the Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company are actually being destroyed.

Ganchev added that Ukraine failed to save the "legacy of the Soviet Union," thus many industrial enterprises are "in a poor condition" after 1991.