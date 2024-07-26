Germany fails to meet obligations under Convention on Cluster Munitions, lawmaker says

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. Berlin is failing to meet its obligations under the Convention on Cluster Munitions by allowing the US to warehouse such weapons in Germany, Sevim Dagdelen, German parliament member representing the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party, said.

"The US army warehouses internationally banned cluster munitions at its huge facility in Miesau, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, and sends them to Ukraine from there," she wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist). According to Dagdelen, the ruling coalition "is clearly failing to meet its obligations under the Oslo convention banning cluster munitions in Germany." The politician pointed out that in April 2009, Germany’s parliament had unanimously voted for a law completely banning cluster munitions in the country.

Dagdelen also said that in response to her question about US cluster munitions, the German Foreign Ministry said that the federal government "does not have its own information on the matter."

Germany’s broadcaster NDR reported earlier, citing a US military source, that the US warehouses cluster munitions in Germany and sends them to Ukraine from there. According to the NDR, by allowing the US to do this, Germany could be violating the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which specifically prohibits the storage of such weapons in Germany, as well as their transportation.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in July 2023 that Berlin was determined to comply with the Convention on Cluster Munitions and would refrain from providing such weapons to Ukraine. US Presidential Advisor Jake Sullivan earlier announced Washington’s decision to provide Kiev with cluster munitions.