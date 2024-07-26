Trump’s remarks on Russia’s victory over Hitler useful for Americans — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent statement pointing out that Russia defeated Hitler and Napoleon might be quite useful for the majority of the US audience, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Replying to a request to comment on Trump’s statement that he reminded Vladimir Zelensky about Russia’s victory over Hitler and Napoleon, the Kremlin official said: "Probably, this might be useful for a greater part of the US audience."

Peskov noted that the American people might be surprised "to find out that there are indeed many glorious pages in Russia’s history."

"Probably, there are not many of those in the US, and I mean ordinary Americans, although also maybe the representatives of the so-called political establishment, - who are so profoundly familiar with history to be aware of the war of 1812 or the Great Patriotic War," Putin’s spokesman said.

"They do not know this for sure because nobody taught them this. Maybe, some of them will become interested [in Russia’s history] later," he added.

Replying to a reporter’s question as to why Trump knows Soviet and Russian history better than Zelensky, the Kremlin official said: "You are a journalist, you can address Trump and ask him these questions. Remember, I am not Trump’s press secretary.".