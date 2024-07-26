LUGANSK, July 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities use the largest industrial enterprises in the Kiev-controlled part of the Kharkov Region for the needs of its armed forces, says Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional Military-civilian Administration.

"Currently, these enterprises are being used for the needs of the so-called Ukrainian armed forces. And, according to our information, they both accommodate Ukrainian military units and produce vehicles for Ukrainian troops. In particular, drones are being produced at the Kharkov aviation plant," Ganchev said, also mentioning the Turboatom plant and the Malyshev transportation machine-building plant.

He stated that his automatically makes these enterprises targets for Russian forces.

"I can say with certainty that strikes are being carried out at certain facilities. And they remain targets for the Russian Armed Forces today. Because right now, these production capabilities are mainly being used for accommodation of the Ukro-Nazis, to repair military vehicles, for production of military vehicles. Therefore, these strikes will, of course, continue within the special military operation," Ganchev underscored.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Russian authorities seek to preserve the industry of the Kharkov Region as much as possible for its consecutive development.