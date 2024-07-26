Ukraine blackmails countries seeking peace with oil transit — chief of Orban’s office

BUDAPEST, July 26. /TASS/. Ukraine blackmails Hungary and Slovakia with blocking of transit of Russian oil, Gergely Gulyas, chief of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s office, said, adding that the issue should be solved by September, otherwise Hungary would face oil deficit.

"Ukraine blackmails two countries (Hungary and Slovakia - TASS) that favor peace and ceasefire," he told a press conference, noting that "the solution should be found by September," otherwise "Hungary will start feeling the shortage of oil." There is no oil deficit threat at the moment.

Hungary is exploring possible violations of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) norms committed by Ukraine in this situation, Gulyas stressed. Budapest continues insisting on urgently holding consultations with Ukraine mediated by the European Commission (EC) on solving the issue, he added.

On July 17, Ukraine terminated Lukoil’s oil transit through its territory to Hungary and Slovakia because Kiev had put the company on its sanctions list. Oil from Russia is supplied to those countries via the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine. Budapest and Bratislava have asked the EC to mediate a consultation procedure with Kiev due to suspension of transit of Russian oil by Ukraine.