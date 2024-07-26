200 people to be evacuated after water dam breach in Chelyabinsk Region

CHELYABINSK, July 26. /TASS/. About 200 people are to be evacuated from settlements in the flooded zone near the city of Karabash in the Chelyabinsk Region after water broke through the Kialim reservoir dam, the local administration told TASS.

"Water broke through the dam in the Kialim reservoir, one of the major sources of drinking water for the city of Karabash. People are veing evacuated from the villages of Kialim and Mukhametovo. Around 200 people are staying in the flooded area," it said.

An emergency situation regime has been declared in the city.

According to the Chelyabinsk meteorological center, up to 73 mm of rain, or more than a monthly norm, were registered on Thursday and Friday night.

Heavy rains, rainstorms, hail, and gale wind are expected in the area in the next two days.