TBILISI, July 26. Specific forces abroad are annoyed that Georgia has still not opened the "second front" in the standoff with Russia, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters.

"Direct efforts were applied to make Georgia joint the military conflict, to open a second front [against Russia - TASS] here. We did not allow it, which annoyed certain forces, but we must protect our national interests until the end," Kobakhidze said.

On Thursday, the prime minister warned that Georgia will turn into a second front in the standoff with Russia in a matter of days, if the opposition wins the parliamentary election.

"I we theoretically imagine the National Movement [the opposition - TASS] coming to power by November, by example, I guarantee you that Georgia will become a second front, not in two, three or four months, and in a matter of days. I guarantee this, based on the information I have," Kobakhidze said in an interview with the Rustavi-2 TV channel.