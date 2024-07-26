FBI seeking to interview Trump as part of assassination attempt investigation — TV

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking to interview ex-US President Donald Trump in its investigation into an attempt on his life, CNN reports, citing a US official.

According to the broadcaster, this is a standard part of the investigation because Trump is a crime victim.

Earlier, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that "there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that" caused Trump’s ear injury.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The ex-president suffered a minor injury to his ear. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by US Secret Service officers.