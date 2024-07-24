Number of Ukrainians with sober view of events to keep growing — Kremlin Spokesman

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 24. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is currently going through hard times, the number of Ukrainians who try to have a sober view at the ongoing events will keep growing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is obvious that the Kiev regime is having a hard time. It is obvious that, sooner or later, the number of people who try to have a sober look at the ongoing events will start growing - maybe, not as fast as we would like it, but still," Peskov said.

When asked, why Kiev started talking about a possibility of negotiations with Moscow at this specific moment, he noted that "it would be nice to obtain explanations from an official representative" of Kiev in this regard.

"We will see if any explanations will follow regarding what was said. So far, there have been no explanations, and therefore, it is too early to talk about any detail," he concluded.

Previously, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke during the talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about Ukraine’s preparations for dialogue and negotiations with Russia. He noted that "the negotiations must be rational, substantial and aimed at achievement of a fair and lasting peace."