'Biden’s plan' obstructs preparation of resolutions demanding ceasefire in Gaza — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 26. /TASS/. The draft peace agreement on the settlement in the Gaza Strip, proposed by US President Joe Biden, holds back attempts to develop new resolutions that would demand an immediate ceasefire, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

"All attempts to achieve settlement also stall due to the disregard or insufficient attention to the interests of one side of the conflict. Thus, on paper, the so-called 'Biden plan,' just as we warned during the vote on Resolution 2735, has become a kind of a spoiler, which allows Israel and the US to hold back any attempts of Security Council members to raise the issue of new Security Council products, demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire," he underscored.

On May 31, Biden announced the conditions of a draft agreement on the settlement in Gaza, which implies a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Netanyahu stated his endorsement for the plan, claiming that all obstructions come from Hamas. Meanwhile, he said that Israel continues to pressure the Palestinian radicals, because. in his opinion, this brings the agreement on the release of hostages closer.