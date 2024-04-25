US nukes in Poland to become target for Russia should confrontation with NATO occur — MFA

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Possible US nuclear weapons facilities in Poland will promptly be added to the list of legitimate targets to be hit in case of a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"The Polish authorities have made no secret of their ambitions in terms of how to 'cuddle up to' the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe, they have been talking about this for a long time," Zakharova said. "They are still commenting on this, linking it to their hostile policy towards Russia. The impression is that Warsaw is maniacally seeking to attract even more attention from military planners in the Russian General Staff."

"As you can assume, in the event US nuclear weapons appear on Polish soil, the relevant facilities will immediately be added to the list of legitimate targets to be hit in the scenario of a direct military confrontation with NATO," the diplomat emphasized.