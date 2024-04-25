{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US nukes in Poland to become target for Russia should confrontation with NATO occur — MFA

"The impression is that Warsaw is maniacally seeking to attract even more attention from military planners in the Russian General Staff," Maria Zakharova added

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Possible US nuclear weapons facilities in Poland will promptly be added to the list of legitimate targets to be hit in case of a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"The Polish authorities have made no secret of their ambitions in terms of how to 'cuddle up to' the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe, they have been talking about this for a long time," Zakharova said. "They are still commenting on this, linking it to their hostile policy towards Russia. The impression is that Warsaw is maniacally seeking to attract even more attention from military planners in the Russian General Staff."

"As you can assume, in the event US nuclear weapons appear on Polish soil, the relevant facilities will immediately be added to the list of legitimate targets to be hit in the scenario of a direct military confrontation with NATO," the diplomat emphasized.

Foreign policy Poland Maria Zakharova
Putin calls on large businesses to traditionally take part in SPIEF this year
The 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8
Bolivarian Alliance countries stand for multipolar world — Maduro
"ALBA can be among the founders of a new world, a new international multipolar order," the Venezuelan president stressed
Switzerland unblocks Russia-related assets worth 290 mln Swiss francs
The total amount of blocked assets of the Russian Federation decreased by 150 million Swiss francs (about $165 million) due to the fact that a number of individuals "were removed from the EU sanctions lists"
Mongolia to enter into free trade agreement with EAEU by year-end
Counsellor Delgertsetseg Unubilegt noted that Mongolia and Russia have "a rich history of solidarity and cooperation," though the countries "are under great influence of political and social factors"
West steps up aerial reconnaissance near Russia-Belarus borders — security official
"Today, 20-30 reconnaissance planes fly in the airspace of the Baltic states and Poland weekly," Pavel Muraveiko added
Belarusian KGB reports thwarting attempted drone strikes on Minsk from Lithuania
According to Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel, law enforcement officials continue to work on that track
Russia dissatisfied with UN’s activity under grain deal — senior diplomat
Alexander Pankin noted that during his visit to New York he did not have any talks with UN officials on the Russian-UN memorandum
Top brass posts video of Leopard tanks, Bradley combat vehicles seized by Russian troops
The video shows Russian troops examining the enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles seized in battles
Potential nuclear facilities in Poland to be military target for Russia — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, discussions around the deployment of NATO nuclear facilities in Poland are an "unfolding story"
US draft on nukes in space seeks to go beyond legal framework Russia adheres to — MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russia reaffirms its "strict commitment" to the international legal obligations under space law
US shifted conflict in Europe onto EU, NATO shoulders to weaken Russia, says Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader specified that the US had organized the conflict in Europe, in this case in Ukraine, and "shifted it onto the shoulders of the European Union and NATO, promising to help with money"
Over 3,100 foreign mercenaries fight for Ukraine, most of them from US
The Russian Investigative Committee added that measures are underway to locate their whereabouts and bring them to criminal liability
Reinforced Ukrainian battlegroup fails to break through Russian defenses in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Ukrainians have also intensified artillery and drone attacks at Russian positions
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Nearly 70 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza, Hamas says
A day earlier, Abu Ubaidah, a spokesman for the Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam military wing, threatened that hostages held in the Gaza Strip could repeat the fate of Israeli pilot Ron Arad, who was kidnapped 36 years ago
Russian court arrests in absentia four foreign agents charged with terrorism
"The court has selected a measure of restraint for Garry Kasparov, Gennady Gudkov, Yevgenia Chirikova and Ivan Tyutrin, charged with establishing and heading a terrorist society, funding terrorist activity and justifying it publicly," the court said
Russia vetoes US-backed UNSC resolution on banning nuclear weapons in outer space
The resolution gained 13 votes
Moscow slams NATO drills near Russian borders as inflammatory
"It is obvious that the upcoming combat training on the territory of Finland is part of a hybrid war against our country," Maria Zakharova said
Belarus responds to threats with preventive deterrence measures — defense minister
Viktor Khrenin emphasized that provocations by Western countries could become a catalyst for unleashing a military conflict
Kremlin vows to resolve situation with Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russians
Russia has "very constructive and friendly relations" with Turkey, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Radioactive cloud from Ukraine’s eliminated munitions drifts to Europe — Security Council
"An increase in radiation levels has already been registered in Poland," Nikolay Patrushev warned
Ukrainian army short about 150,000-200,000 troops, says Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak also said it was "a matter of hours" until Kiev received the weapons allocated by the US as part of its latest military aid package
Ukraine could send special forces to capture Zaporozhye NPP — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, the Ukrainian troops are holding drills to cross the Dnieper from the right bank to the left bank and capture a large industrial site
UNSC rejects amendment by Russia, China to resolution on nuclear weapons in outer space
The amendment gained seven votes from countries including Russia and China
West prepares puppet structures in case of coup in Belarus — KGB
Ivan Tertel said various methods were being considered, up to "instigating a forceful seizure by illegal armed groups" being trained in the West and Ukraine
Central African Republic expects Russia to supply weapons, munitions — defense minister
According to CAR Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau, all necessary documents are ready but there are certain logistical difficulties
Ukraine turns into testing ground for future world order, says Belarus president
"The largest nuclear powers, albeit indirectly, are actually fighting on Ukrainian territory. And not indirectly," the president of Belarus noted
West’s unwillingness to give up hegemony escalates tensions in world — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, this creates conditions for the devaluation of international law and its institutions and the erosion of the UN's central role in resolving global and regional conflicts
Ukrainian forces refuse to obey Commander-in-Chief Syrsky — CIA ex-analyst
Larry Johnson also noted that the Russian forces manage to advance recently despite the slush on the roads
Senior Russian MP dubs pervasive gender reassignment in West 'human tragedy'
Vyacheslav Volodin pointed to a law recently passed by Sweden’s parliament enabling minors to transition without surgery that a national survey showed was disapproved by 59% of citizens
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region lift antennas with kites to get better signal
Military expert Andrey Marochko speculated that the Ukrainian army had to resort to this tactic because the TV tower in Kharkov was damaged
Russians not let to Turkish Airlines flights to Mexico due to US pressure on it — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that such problems exist for Russians using Turkish Airlines flights to other Latin American countries
Some people in 2021 Kabul terror attack were killed by gunfire, not explosion, CNN reports
According to the report, the source said he heard "a mass volume of gunfire" after the blast from where US Marines were standing
Bolivian leader decries fresh US military aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
According to Luis Arce, instead of pursuing "the policy of diplomacy and dialogue," the United States opts for "continued war and militarism"
Putin stays in daily contact with Sergey Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman says
Timur Ivanov was arrested by Moscow’s Basmanny Court
Court in Cyprus rules to extradite Russian national Petrov to US
Artur Petrov who is also a German citizen, was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023 at the request of the US Department of Justice on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Agreements on security with Iran, Myanmar, Ethiopia to come into force in 2024 — MFA
"A whole number of similar agreements with Asian, African, Middle Eastern, Latin American countries are being worked out," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin added
Russia maintains position on 'buffer zone' in Ukraine to counter missile threats
Dmitry Peskov added that the issue of fighting against long-range weapons being supplied to Ukraine and potential strikes on the areas where they are concentrated "is rather under the purview of <…> the armed forces"
Russia ready to cooperate with all interested partners to ensure security — Putin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues "will bolster cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples"
Crocus City Hall attack funded using cryptocurrency, Russian finance watchdog says
Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service head added that the act of terrorism was intricately planned and it took an international network of conspirators to carry it out
Russia tasked with 'building new world' — Putin
Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian leader also highlighted "the role and responsibility" of its members
Ukraine says Western systems ineffective against Russia's electronic warfare
Maria Berlinskaya emphasized that the real effectiveness was determined in real combat conditions, and not at "some training ground in Texas"
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Russia, Africa united by common vision on global issues — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov noted that "the African continent is a dynamically developing part of the world with an enormous growth potential, attractive domestic market and expanding export prospects"
Stockmann company to buy Russian business of Hugo Boss — Industry Ministry
All the existing Hugo Boss stores will be reopened in July - August 2024, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said
No response from West to killing of Izvestia war reporter Eremin — diplomat
The Russian war correspondent died of wounds suffered from a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone on April 19
Israel destroys no more than 20% of Hamas's fighting capacity — top political official
Khalil al-Hayya said that Hamas would like to see "a fully sovereign Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and the return of Palestinian refugees in accordance with the international resolutions"
Armenian police arrests people protesting against demarcation with Azerbaijan
Earlier, demonstrators in several regions of Armenia tried to block highways, including international ones
Over 330 bodies recovered from mass grave at hospital in Khan Yunis — TV
According to the Al Mayadeen, more mass graves continue to be found following the withdrawal of Israeli troops
Gagauzia against Chisinau’s policy of severing ties with Russia
According to Yevgenia Gutsul, Gagauzia has never experienced such pressure from Chisinau
Release of new tranche for war to Ukraine by US escalation factor — Lukashenko
"The fact that ATACMS long-range missiles were financed is very dangerous," the Belarusian president noted
US waging hybrid war against Serbs to snuff them out for good — Republika Srpska head
"Republika Srpska comes under direct pressure and under constant US sanctions; and we are looking for ways to solve this problem," Milorad Dodik said
Lukashenko sees Ukraine conflict posing risks to Belarus
According to the Belarusian leader, the likelihood of armed incidents on the border between Belarus and Ukraine is quite high with around 120,000 Ukrainian troops being deployed there
AUKUS expansion to turn Asia-Pacific region into 'nuclear minefield' — news agency
According to the report, "the danger of Japan's participation in AUKUS is making the whole international community tense, not to mention the regional countries"
Kiev may use ATACMS missiles to hit Crimean Bridge — Russian defense ministry official
Russian military will do its utmost to repel such attacks, Apty Alaudinov said
Press review: US tries to strong-arm China and Zelensky's bid to bring men home
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 25th
US incapable of replicating Cold War-era arms race — Valdai club expert
According to Dmitry Stefanovich, in order to prevent a new unbridled arms race, it is necessary to work on strategic stability as well as the sphere of arms control
Proper humanitarian assistance to Gaza impossible amid hostilities — Russian diplomat
"We are tired to repeat over and over again - amid the US-backed Israeli military operation, which has been going on for more than six months already, adequate assistance to the enclave’s population is simply impossible," Vasily Nebenzya said
Dust from Sahara turns rain in Ukraine yellow
According to the agency, dust from the Sahara will be observed in Ukraine for two more days on April 25 and 26
Network of international conspirators plotted Crocus terrorist attack — watchdog
Yury Chikhanchin pointed out that the perpetrators of the attack were provided with money, weapons, transportation and ammunition
Russian court blocks JPMorgan’s funds in VTB lawsuit
The court also blocked any securities held by JPMorgan’s entities in Russia
US stops hiding true purpose of sanctions on Moscow, Russian envoy says
"It’s not about any mythical aspirations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but about banal opportunistic and predatory ambitions," Anatoly Antonov said
German defense minister says Russia making more arms than it needs for its op in Ukraine
"A larger part of what is being manufactured is not sent to the frontline but goes to warehouses," Boris Pistorius said
Global community changing tune about how Ukraine conflict started — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, these countries "understand perfectly well who is financing" the Kiev regime
IN BRIEF: Russian deputy defense minister, entrepreneur arrested for taking bribes
According to the investigation, Timur Ivanov and Sergey Borodin "criminally conspired with third parties" in order to receive a bribe "as providing monetized services when conducting contracted and subcontracted work" for the Defense Ministry
Radicals, intel services behind terror attacks in various countries, says Putin
The tactics employed by these criminals are becoming increasingly complex and barbaric, the Russian leader pointed out
ATACMS shipment proves ‘Zelensky’s formula’ needed in US as ‘smoke and mirrors’ — diplomat
"Washington’s plan is sickeningly simple, as it means dragging everyone under the pretext of ‘peace intentions’ to an empty gathering, while bolstering Zelensky’s terrorist potential," Maria Zakharova said
Attempts are made to turn Moldova into ‘second Ukraine’, Lavrov warns
The Russian foreign minister also said that Chisinau's behavior resembles role-playing
Niger would like Russia to train its troops — interior minister says
Mohamed Toumba noted that the training of troops could help in the fight against terrorism
Russian tourists flock to North Korea — embassy
"Today, under the two countries’ leaders’ special attention, political contacts, exchanges, cooperation in the economic, culture, science and other areas are developing with renewed momentum," Minister Plenipotentiary of the republic's embassy in Russia Lee Yong Zin said
US arms supplies unable to change situation in Kiev's favor — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that a year ago the opponents "were telling everyone that they were waiting for the moment Russia would be defeated on the battlefield"
Russia discourages use of UN sanctions for interference in African affairs — envoy
Vasily Nebenzya underscored that Russia continues to "make an important contribution to strengthening of African countries’ potential, including UN Security Council and General Assembly"
Iran denies reports it pulled some military advisers from Syria — Al Mayadeen
The source denied news media reports on the subject, which appeared earlier
US State Department confirms secret shipments of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kiev
Joe Biden directed to send ATACMS to Ukraine in February, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said
US effectively dooms Ukraine by its new decisions, Russian envoy says
"The American aid won’t save Zelensky. New weapons will be destroyed, and the special military operation goals will be achieved," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Russian children’s commissioner holds first face-to-face talks with Ukrainian counterparts
Maria Lvova-Belova thanked Qatar for setting up a venue for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine regarding children’s interests
Houthis attack two commercial ships, US destroyer — statement
Simultaneously, the Air Force conducted two more military operation using a huge number of drones to target a US destroyer in the Gulf of Aden
Russia’s victory in Ukraine to change course of history in Europe — von der Leyen
Ukraine "is carrying a heavy burden" for the benefit of the EU, and therefore EU member states must "provide Ukraine with means to defend themselves," European Commission president said
IAEA chief to have working contacts with Rosatom, no meeting with Putin is planned
Rafael Grossi may visit Russia in late May
Modern weapons make up 82% in Russian air defense troops — Shoigu
"The Kiev regime has failed to achieve the goals of its counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors," the defense minister said
Ukraine’s draft dodger makes attempt to cross Dniester into Moldova on air mattress
Men of conscription age try to leave the country in every possible way, often putting their lives at risk
Blinken’s visit to China meant to shatter Russian-Chinese ties — senior Russian diplomat
"I think that Beijing understands this perfectly well and will not even pretend being ready to reach any agreements with the Americans to the detriment of Russia’s interests," Sergey Ryabkov said
Lukashenko says US rues giving rise to Russia-China alliance
"The world has already changed and not the way they dreamed of across the pond," the Belarusian president emphasized
Press review: Dissecting US aid package to Ukraine and sands of global economy shifting
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 22nd
Russia presents world’s first hydrogen-fueled luxury car at Innoprom exhibition
The unique vehicle was built on the basis of the Aurus Senat luxury car
Europe should be prepared to build relations with Russia post-Ukraine conflict — Macron
According to the French leader, when building relations with Russia, Europe needs to rely upon its own strong security system
Ukraine exhausted, needs constant money flow from outside — defense official
Apty Alaudinov added that if the Ukrainian army received long-range weapons, it might try to attack Russia's civilian infrastructure due to its powerlessness on the front
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
China vows decisive response to US move to deploy intermediate missiles in Asia-Pacific
The Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson stressed that "US steps are posing a major threat to security and stability of regional players"
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV production workshop over past day
The Russian forces improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian defense minister dismisses his deputy Ivanov
Timur Ivanov was removed from the office of deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation of the federal government’s civil service
13 violations by US-led international coalition’s aircraft recorded in Syria
According to Major General Yury Popov, nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019
Transfer of US ATACMS missiles to Ukraine cannot be justified — Russian ambassador
"Neither these missiles nor other weapons can help defeat the Russian Federation," Anatoly Antonov said
Kiev violates diplomatic relations convention by recruiting mercenaries abroad — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to media reports, according to which Ukrainian embassies in a number of countries are openly campaigning local citizens to join the so-called International Legion of Ukrainian Territorial Defense
Russia to submit its own resolution on nuclear weapons in outer space to UNSC
Proposal for a UNSC resolution will take into account the results of the discussion of the US-Japanese document, as well as the progress on this subject, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Ukrainian army strikes own surrendering soldiers — POW
Andrey Babenko said that after a crash course in Britain he had been sent to the frontline near Liman
Russia’s top brass reports destroying US-made Hawk air defense system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted casualties on personnel and equipment of two Ukrainian army brigades and improved its tactical position over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
White House alleges that Russia working on satellite carrying nuclear device
"We have heard President Putin say publicly that Russia has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space. If that were the case, Russia would not have vetoed this resolution," Jake Sullivan stressed.
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Russian border and South China Sea runs hot
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 24th
