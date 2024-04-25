Good GDP growth results showed in first months of 2024 — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian gross domestic product (GDP) demonstrates the good pace of growth, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"As you know, the Russian GDP gained 3.6% as of the end of the last year. Statistics of first months of this year reveals that it continues demonstrating the good rate," the head of state said.

"[GDP] growth is 6% in average over the first two months. It is supported by proactive internal demand that is based on growth of actual salaries and incomes of citizens. According to the estimate, the retail turnover turned out to be 10.7% higher than a year earlier during the first two months of this year," Putin stressed.