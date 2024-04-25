Transfer of US ATACMS missiles to Ukraine cannot be justified — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. The "underhand" transfer of US ATACMS missiles to Ukraine cannot be justified as it increases security threats to Crimea and other Russian regions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Local officials ‘retroactively’ confirmed the fact that extremely dangerous weapons had been sent to Kiev," he said in a commentary posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel. "It is obvious that the transfer of ATACMS to the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime increases the threat to the security of Crimea, including Sevastopol, new Russian regions and other Russian cities."

He slammed the US’ assurances that the Ukrainian military allegedly promised not to use missiles against targets in Russia as "particularly cynical." "Who should be reassured by such lies? How can we ignore the numerous terrorist attacks by Kiev’s criminals? Deadly strikes on hospitals, schools, kindergartens, bridges and even their own servicemen?" he said, adding that even US media, "which are far from being in our favor, recognize the duplicity of the "puppets" and their attacks on Russian cities."

He recalled that Russian forces have already shot down several ATACMS missiles and will continue doing this. "Neither these missiles nor other weapons can help defeat the Russian Federation," he stressed.

"Washington will not be able to get out of the horrible swamp that has absorbed the blood of ordinary soldiers," he added.