Global community condemns use of terrorists in geopolitical struggle — Russian official

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. Participants in the international security conference in St. Petersburg have condemned the actions of some states that seek to use terrorism to achieve their geopolitical goals, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told reporters.

"The actions of governments in a number of countries, which seek to use terrorism as a tool for the implementation of their geopolitical plans, have been subjected to harsh condemnation," he said following the conference.

The event brought together representatives of 106 countries and 10 international organizations. Patrushev noted that the heads of foreign delegations expressed sincere condolences to the Russian people over the casualties of the attack on a concert hall outside Moscow.

"They also underscored the need to step up joint efforts to combat and eradicate terrorism, intensify efforts to undermine the financial and social base of terrorists, and expose their accomplices," the official said.