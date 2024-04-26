Space station’s orbit raised by 1 km — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) was raised by 1 km to keep it at the designated altitude, Russia’s state-run space corporation said.

"The ISS needs orbit adjustments to stay in the designated orbit. Our space freighters - Progress spacecraft, or engines of the Zvezda module help us in this regard," the corporation said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, the average altitude of the orbital outpost was increased by 1 km, to 414.8 km above the Earth’s surface. Thrusters of the Progress-MS spacecraft were turned on for the purpose at 5:35 a.m. Moscow time on Friday and worked for 403.2 seconds.

The current ISS crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent on the ISS), Nikolay Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, as well as NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps and Tracy Dyson.