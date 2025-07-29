Tengizchevroil fined $1.1 mln in Kazakhstan for air pollution

ASTANA, July 29. /TASS/. The Office of Prosecutor in the Atyrau Region of Kazakhstan imposed a fine of 639.6 mln tenge (over $1.1 mln) on Tengizchevroil company for air pollution, the press service of the office of prosecutor said.

"The specialized office of environmental prosecutor performed the analysis of environment protection as regards ambient air pollution, with a number of gross violations found in its course. In particular, Tengizchevroil released to atmosphere 49.3 metric tons of pollutants above the standard value of environmentally acceptable norms in third and fourth quarters of 2023 and in first and second quarters of 2024. It was ascertained that 4.9 metric tons of pollutants from that figure were released to atmnosphere without permission," the office of prosecutor said.

Administrative proceedings were opened in this regard against Tengizchevroil and the court imposed the fine of 639.6 mln tenger. The court decision came into force.

Tengizchevroil was established on April 6, 1993 on the basis of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Chevron. The consortium members are Chevron (50%), KazMunaiGas (20%), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures (25%) and Lukoil (5%).