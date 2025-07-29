Brazil’s minister warns Lula da Silva won’t let US treat him like it treated Zelensky

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is ready for tariff talks with US President Donald Trump but he won’t tolerate the kind of treatment that the US offered Vladimir Zelensky, according to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

"If a meeting between the presidents takes place, or a telephone conversation is arranged, we must be sure that President Lula does not suffer the same fate as Zelensky, who made a fool of himself at the White House," he said in an interview with CNN Brasil.

According to the official, the head of state does not plan to make concessions to Trump on economic issues that are crucial to Brasilia.

"You don't want the president to behave like [former Brazilian leader Jair] Bolsonaro, wagging his tail," the minister said.

Earlier, Trump announced he will introduce 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods from August 1. Lula da Silva has already pledged to introduce retaliatory tariffs if Washington does not reconsider its decision by the end of July. Later, the head of state said that Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin could lead the country's delegation to the US for tariff talks.

On February 28, Zelensky met with Trump at the White House. Their televised exchange suddenly unraveled into a shouting match. A news conference scheduled to follow the meeting was canceled. The US president posted a statement to Truth Social, telling off Zelensky for being disrespectful and not ready for peace.