MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The European Union is spending tens of billions of euros from its taxpayers' funds to support Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He was commenting at the request of TASS on the "message" by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Peskov noted that Brussels is pushing Kiev to continue the war until the last Ukrainian.

"The Europeans are assigning the task of allocating money [for Ukraine]. We are talking about tens of billions of euros. On a recurring basis. This is the money of taxpayers of European countries. This, as they believe, is an acceptable path for the Europeans," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov noted that it would be more logical for Europe to take into account Russia's concerns and start a mutually respectful dialogue, but this option is not even under discussion in the EU. Merz previously called on Trump to "stay" with the Europeans on the Ukrainian issue. He also addressed Putin with the statement: "We will not give up."