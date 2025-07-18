Complicated effort underway to pull Russia-US ties from deplorable state — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A Challenging process is currently underway to bring relations between Russia and the United States out of their deteriorated state, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

His statement comes in the wake of US Army Europe and Africa commander, Gen. Christopher Donahue, who told Defense News that Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad is roughly 47 miles wide and surrounded by NATO on all sides, so the US and its allies now have the capability to "take that down from the ground in a timeframe that is unheard of and faster than we’ve ever been able to do."

"A dialogue is still a dialogue, but there is a complicated process currently underway of bringing our relations [between Russia and the United States] out of a rather deplorable state," Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The process itself is very complicated and time-consuming," he added.

On July 17, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the international affairs committee of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), said in response to Donahue’s statement that a possible NATO attack on Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad will trigger an adequate response from Russia, including measures stipulated by its nuclear doctrine.