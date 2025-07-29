Russia’s upper house speaker stresses importance of Cuba's BRICS partner status

GENEVA, July 29. /TASS/. Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko highlighted the significance of Cuba joining BRICS as a partner state during talks with the president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

"Our cooperation has reached qualitatively new levels in recent years," she stated. "Cuba's accession as a BRICS partner state on January 1 carries particular importance, with all BRICS members actively supporting this status for your country."

The Federation Council speaker also noted that Cuba has an observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), emphasizing this opens up new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with the member-states of these associations.