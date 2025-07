MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 82.2197 rubles for July 30, 2025, which is 2 rubles 64 kopecks higher than the previous indicator.

The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 1 rubles 79 kopecks to 94.9976 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 31 kopecks to 11.427 rubles.