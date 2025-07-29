Aeroflot made 172 flights from Moscow out of 216 planned for today

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Aeroflot completed 172 flights departing from Moscow out of 216 scheduled for today after the information systems failure, the air carrier said.

"Aeroflot completed 172 flights out of 216 planned for today with the departure from Moscow as of 06:00 p.m. Moscow time [03:00 p.m. GMT] of July 29," the airline said.

The call center is functioning normally and the waiting time on the line is less than a minute at present, Aeroflot said. Operators help clients with reissue of air tickets and refunding. The official website of Aeroflot and the booking system are also working normally.